36 Farmhouse, Bhaukaal 2, Ozark 4 and more movies and web series set to premiere this week on OTT

’s 36 Farmhouse, starrer Bhaukaal 2, Ozark season 4 and more movies and series are all to premiere this week on various OTT platforms like Zee5, MX Player, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. As no new movies are slated to release in theatres, watching movies and series on the OTT platforms is the only option for the audiences right now. So, thinking about what to watch this? Well, don’t worry; we are here to help you with the list of movies and series that are set to premiere this week on the streaming platforms… Also Read - Mohit Raina reveals interesting details about wife Aditi and why they chose a low key wedding in Rajasthan

36 Farmhouse (Zee5)

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai is all set to make his digital debut with the release of his production venture 36 Farmhouse. Directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, the film stars , Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz, , and Flora Saini. The movie will premiere on Zee5 on 21st Jan 2022. Also Read - Is Subhash Ghai making Ram Lakhan 2? The filmmaker REVEALS [Watch Exclusive Video]

Ozark: Season 4 (Netflix)

After impressing the audience with three seasons, Netflix’s Ozark is back with season four. It will be released in two parts and part 1 will start streaming on the OTT platform from 21st January. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Emily in Paris renewed for 2 more seasons, Pankaj Tripathi to begin shooting for Criminal Justice 3, Jimmy Sheirgill on nudity in OTT and more

As We See It (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video’s new series titled As We See It will also premiere on 21st January 2022. The series stars Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien. On YouTube, Amazon has described the series as “A coming-of-age dramedy with a fresh perspective.”

Bhaukaal 2 (MX Player)

Mohit Raina impressed one and all with his performance as a cop in Bhaukaal. Now, season two of the series is all set to release on MX Player on 20th January 2022. We are sure it will be a treat for Mohit’s fans.

Too Hot to Handle 3 (Netflix)

If you enjoyed watching season one and season two of Too Hot to Handle, we are sure you are eagerly waiting for season three of the series. Too Hot to Handle 3 will premiere on Netflix on 19th January 2022.