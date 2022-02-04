’s reality show Lock UPP was announced yesterday, and today there are reports of a few contestants already being finalised for it. , , and Sanya Malhotra’s first look from their upcoming film Love Hostel was unveiled. Well, OTT platforms are growing up like wow and there are many interesting things that happened in the digital world today. So, if you couldn’t read some important news from the digital world during the day, here we are with a round-up of all the trending OTT news that happened today. Check out the news below… Also Read - Lock Upp: Third contestant of Kangana Ranaut-Ekta Kapoor OTT reality show to bring in a SPIRITUAL dose? [EXCLUSIVE]

Lock Upp: First contestant of Kangana Ranaut-Ekta Kapoor OTT reality show revealed? Get ready to be SHOCKED [EXCLUSIVE]

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock UPP will soon start streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player. BollywoodLife has come to know that a sizzling-hot Diva and a spiritual leader will be the part of the show.

First look of Bobby Deol’s Love Hostel impresses

Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra starrer Love Hostel will premiere on Zee5, and today, the makers have unveiled the first look of the actors. Everyone is praising the first look of Bobby Deol as we get to see him in a never-seen-before avatar. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut reality show Lock Upp: Post split with Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl to be seen on Ekta Kapoor's OTT show

Teaser of , starrer Bestseller grabs attention

Amazon Prime Video’s new series titled Bestseller will be premiered on 18th February 2022. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajawa, Gauahar Khan, Sonalee Kulkarni, and . The teaser of the series was released today, and it has grabbed everyone’s attention.

’s Darlings to get a direct-to-digital release?

Alia Bhatt will be making her debut as a producer with the film Darlings which is co-produced by . According to LetsOTT Global, the movie, which stars Alia Bhatt, , Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, will be getting an OTT release. Reportedly, Zee5 and Netflix are in the race to acquire the rights.

Rocket Boys review: Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh starrer is a 'Masterpiece'; impressed netizens shower praises

Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh starrer Rocket Boys started streaming on Sony LIV today. The series is getting a great response and netizens are calling it a ‘masterpiece’.

