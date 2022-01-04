On OTT platforms, we get to watch many interesting films and series. Creators try to step out of their comfort zone and give the audience something new and unique. Even Bollywood filmmakers are now thinking about out-of-the-box stories and trying to give the moviegoers something quirky. In 2021, we saw many quirky films and series, and now, it's 2022 here, and filmmakers, as well as web series creators, are all set to offer the audience some quirky content this year… Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and more: 7 celebrity couples who love ISLAND vacations

Mismatched 2 (Netflix)

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf will be back with season 2 of the Mismatched. Season 1 premiered on Netflix in 2020, and season 2 is expected to release on the OTT platform this year. The series was based on Sandhya Menon's novel When Dimple Met Rishi.

Four More Shots Please 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

After the super success of Four More Shots Please 1 and 2, the makers are now all set for Four More Shots 3. The series revolves around four friends played by , Bani J, , and Maanvi Gagroo. Fans of the series are eagerly waiting for season 3.

Masaba Masaba 2 (Netflix)

Season one of Masaba Masaba made us laugh out loud. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the season 2 of the show. It featured Masaba Gupta and in the lead roles.

Badhaai Do (Theatrical release – 4th Feb 2022)

2018 release had successfully tickled our funny bone. Now, a sequel to the film titled Badhaai Do is all set to release in February this year. It stars and in the lead role.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Theatrical release – 25th Feb 2022)

starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy film. We haven’t seen Ranveer in a comedy movie from a long time (apart from his hilarious cameo in Sooryavanshi), so of course, his fans are excited for Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

2 (Theatrical release – 25th March 2022)

and starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the best horror comedies made in Bollywood. Now, a sequel to the movie titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is in the pipeline. Directed by , it stars , , and Tabu.

Untitled film starring Vidya, Pratik, Sendhil and Ileana (Theatrical release)

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz will be seen in an untitled slice-of-life comedy which is produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. With such an amazing star cast, audience surely has high expectations from the movie.

Cirkus (Theatrical release)

makes us laugh in all his films (even in cop dramas). His next directorial Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, , and is an out-and-out comedy, so moviegoers are super excited about it.

Thank God (Theatrical release – 29th July 2022)

After , director and have teamed up for a comedy titled Thank God. The movie, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and , is slated to release in July this year.

Bhediya (Theatrical release – 25th Nov 2022)

After Stree and Roohi, Maddock Films’ next movie in their horror-comedy universe is Bhediya. It stars and in the lead roles.