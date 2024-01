In a world filled with diverse tales of bravery and sacrifices, cinema stands as a powerful medium to breathe life into the stories of freedom fighters. These films not only entertain the audience but also educate with a powerful social message. The films also shed light on the indomitable spirit of those who fought for the freedom we cherish today. Whether portraying contemporary heroes safeguarding our borders or delving into the lives of historical figures challenging colonial rule, these movies offer a glimpse into the narratives that define the essence of freedom.

1. Tejas [ZEE5]

Tejas unfolds the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot who aims to inspire and instil a profound sense of pride in India. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Tejas pays homage to the modern-day warriors defending our borders with unyielding courage. Crafted as an action-packed thriller, the film is skillfully written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by industry stalwart Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana is joined by a talented ensemble cast including Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsvardhan Rane, Divya Dutta, Anshul Chauhan, and Varun Mitra, making ‘Tejas’ a compelling narrative that seamlessly blends patriotism, adrenaline, and cinematic excellence. The film will stream exclusively on ZEE5 on 5th January 2024. Also Read - Tejas: Amid dismal box office collection, Kangana Ranaut urges fans to watch her new movie in theatres

2. URI: The Surgical Strike [ZEE5]

Based on the true events of the 2016 Uri attack, URI: The Surgical Strike is a war drama that showcases the audacious surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army in response to the terrorist attack. Vicky Kaushal's stellar performance and the film's realistic portrayal of military operations make it a must-watch, highlighting the strategic brilliance and courage of the armed forces.

3. Shershaah [Amazon Prime Video]

Shershaah is a heartfelt tribute to the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Param Vir Chakra awardee. Starring Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful performance, the film provides a poignant portrayal of Batra's bravery during the Kargil War. Through gripping storytelling and emotional depth, Shershaah immortalizes the sacrifices made by our soldiers and their impact on the nation.

4. Border [Amazon Prime Video]

Released in 1997, Border is a classic war film that commemorates the battle during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971. Directed by J.P. Dutta, the film boasts an ensemble cast and recreates the valour and camaraderie among the soldiers facing overwhelming odds. Border is a timeless tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces.

5. Mangal Pandey: The Rising [Amazon Prime Video]

Set against the backdrop of the Indian Rebellion of 1857, Mangal Pandey: The Rising tells the story of Mangal Pandey, a sepoy in the British East India Company's army. Aamir Khan delivers a compelling performance, portraying the character's journey from a loyal soldier to a key figure in the fight against colonial oppression. The film sheds light on the early roots of the Indian independence movement and the individuals who dared to defy British rule.

Watch these films to witness the courage and impact of Freedom Fighters!