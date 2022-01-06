Chakda Xpress, Shabaash Mithu, Prithviraj and more; biopics to look forward to in 2022

Bollywood filmmakers love to make biopics, so every year we get to watch many movies that are based on a real-life person. In 2021, we saw many biopics like Saina, Shershaah, Sardar Udham, Thalaivii, and more. While some received a great response, some got mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. Well, in 2022 also many biopics are already scheduled to release; some of them were actually slated to release last year but got postponed due to the pandemic. So, today, let’s look at the list of biopics that we will get to watch this year… Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Vijay Varma to Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi: 5 unusual pairs to shine on screen in 2022

Prithviraj

starrer Prithviraj is a biopic on King Prithviraj Chauhan, and will be seen as Sanyogita in the movie. The movie was slated to release last year but was postponed to 21st Jan 2022. However, the release date has been reportedly pushed once again.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Just like Prithviraj, 's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring in the lead role was slated to release in 2021. But, the movie was postponed and now, is scheduled to hit the big screens on 18th Feb 2022.

Major

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s biopic titled Major starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role is a bilingual film and will mark the actor’s Bollywood debut. It is slated to release on 11th February 2022.

Shabaash Mithu

Shabaashi Mithu is a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj. The movie is directed by and stars in the lead role. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on 4th Feb 2022.

Chakda ‘Xpress

Today, it was announced that will be seen in Chakda ‘Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie, which will be helmed by Prosit Ray, will start rolling soon.

Sam Bahadur

Directed by , Sam Bahadur is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie stars , and Sanya Malhotra.

Srikanth Bolla’s biopic starring

Today, it was announced that Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The movie will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani who had helmed Saand Ki Aankh.