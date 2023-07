OTT platforms have seen exceptional talent and have provided actors with a platform to showcase their skills and versatility. From gripping dramas to intense thrillers, here are 7 actors who have delivered breakthrough performances that have captivated audiences nationwide with their stellar acting prowess.

Yami Gautam impressed viewers with her outstanding performances in 'Chor Nikal ke Bhaga' and 'Thursday'. With her layered characters and confident portrayal, she showcased her versatility and established herself as a force to be reckoned with.

Yami Gautam

Rasika Dugal delivered a highly gripping performance in the popular series 'Mirzapur'. Her portrayal of a fierce and unconventional character captivated audiences, proving her mettle as a talented actress.

Trending Now

Sobhita Dhulipala has won hearts with her intense performances in 'Made in Heaven' and 'Night Manager'. She flawlessly emotes diverse emotions, making her characters relatable and compelling.

Aksha Pardasany impressed audiences with her role in 'Rafuchakkar', where she nailed the performance of a female cop with her dedication to the role. Her character in 'Jamtara ' also received immense appreciation, solidifying her position in the world of entertainment.

Tripti Dimri's performances in 'Qala' and 'Bulbul' showcased her range as an actress. With compelling portrayals and impactful storytelling, she emerged as one of the top performers in OTT.

Sanya Malhotra's captivating performance in 'Kathal' received attention with her intriguing character. She remained in character throughout the film, showcasing her talent and delivering satirically funny moments.

Rashi Khanna left a lasting impression with her roles in 'Farzi' and 'Rudra'. With her remarkable screen presence and ability to hold the viewers' attention, she established herself as a promising talent in the OTT industry.