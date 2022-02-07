Reportedly, ’s production venture Darlings starring and will be releasing on Netflix and it has been sold for a whopping amount. ’s reality show Lock Upp will be having some interesting contestants and according to a report, a famous television actress might be seen as a contestant on the show. Well, many more interesting things have happened in the digital world today, and if you missed some important news, here we bring for you the trending OTT news of the day. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and more: When Bollywood delivered 8 blockbusters in a year – view full list

Shah Rukh Khan produced Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings sold to Netflix for THIS huge amount

A few days ago, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's production venture Darlings will be getting a direct-to-digital release. Today, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the film, which stars Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew, will premiere on Netflix, and the OTT giant has paid Rs. 80 crore for the film.

starrer Liger’s post-theatrical digital rights sold to Amazon Prime Video?

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger which also stars is one of the most awaited pan-India films of 2022. According to LetsOTT Global, the post-theatrical digital rights of the film have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs. 60 crore. The movie is set to release in theatres on 25th August 2023.

Anushka Sen to be one of the contestants in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

Anushka Sen, who has been a part of shows like Baalveer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and more, will be reportedly seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. A source told News18, “Anushka Sen is one of the first contestants whose name has been confirmed for the show. She is among the 16 contestants who will be participating in the reality show.”

reveals why she said yes to Gehraiyaan

’s Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 11th Feb 2022. Recently, while talking to Firstpost, Deepika revealed why she said yes to the film. The actress said, “I wanted to work with Shakun for the longest time. I have been fascinated with his mind and talent. I took my time to understand if that’s what I can do. I live with the story, and think about how I can do things differently. I have never done such a layered and complex character, and that drew me to the film.”

Trailer of ’s Bestseller to be out tomorrow

A few days ago, a teaser of Amazon Prime Video’s Bestseller was released, and tomorrow the trailer of the series will be out. Shruti Haasan took to Twitter to inform her fans about it. She posted, “One story, and so many burning questions waiting to be uncovered.... #BestsellerOnPrime, trailer out tomorrow.”