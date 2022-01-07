It’s Friday and the weekend is all set to start soon. In the past few weeks, many films and series have been premiered on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. Well, this week is also not an exception as many films and series have started streaming today. So, are you thinking about what to watch this weekend on OTT platforms? Well, don’t worry we are here to help you. Below is the list of series and movies that you can binge-watch this weekend… Also Read - Pushpa breaks all records at box office, Earns Rs.300 Crores worldwide in third week; Checkout all details

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

After a great run at the box office, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is now all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video today. The film will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. For the Hindi version, fans have to wait for a few days more.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Netflix)

and starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui received positive reviews from the critics, but the film didn't do a great business at the box office. It is now streaming on Netflix and it is expected to get a good response on the OTT platform.

Cubicles Season 2 (Sony LIV)

After Cubicles season one, now season two of the series has started streaming on Sony LIV. If you have watched the first part, we are sure you will be watching season two over the weekend.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati (Zee5)

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring , Lara Dutta Bhupathi, , , and Anya Singh in the lead roles has started streaming today. It’s a 10-episode series, so you can surely binge-watch it.

Campus Diaries (MX Player)

Campus Diaries starring Harsh Beniwal, Saloni Gaur, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Khanna, and others have started streaming today on MX Player. So, if you want to visit your college days then this series is just perfect for you.