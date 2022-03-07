From Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam to ’s Anamika, get ready to watch some interesting films and web series this week. Theatres have opened up and in the past couple of weeks, many films have been released in cinemas. Also, OTT is doing well by producing fantastic content every week. Last week, films like Jhund, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, and others got a theatrical release, and web series like Rudra, Sutliyan, and others premiered on OTT. If you have already watched those movies and series, and wondering what to watch this week, we are here to help you. Below is the list of theatrical and OTT releases to look forward to this week… Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy celebrate 11 years of togetherness, new song from Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam to be out soon and more

Theatrical Releases

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of the year. The period love story is shot in Telugu and Hindi, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie will release on 11th March 2022.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET)

's Tamil film Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set to release on 10th March 2022. The actor's fans will get to watch him on the big screen after more than two and a half years.

The Kashmir Files

’s The Kashmir Files starring and is slated to release in theatres on 11th March 2022. The movie revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 90s.

OTT Releases

The Adam Project (Netflix)

, , Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, , and starrer The Adam Project is all set to premiere on Netflix on 11th March 2022. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and it has received a good response.

Anamika (MX Player)

Sunny Leone is all set to showcase her action avatar in ’s series Anamika which will start streaming on MX Player from 10th March 2022. It also stars Sonnalli Seygall, , , , and .

Clap (Sony LIV)

Aadhi Pinisetty starrer sports-drama Clap will premiere on Sony LIV on 11th March. The movie also stars , Krisha Kurup, Brahmaji, , and .