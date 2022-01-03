83: Ranveer Singh starrer to get an OTT release soon; but conditions apply

Kabir Khan’s 83 starring in the lead role was released on 24th December 2021. The film is getting a lukewarm response at the box office, and now, due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases, many states have imposed night curfews and in a couple of states, theatres are already shut. Many biggies like Jersey and RRR are already postponed, and theatres being shut will affect the collection of 83 as well. Recently, Kabir Khan revealed that if the restrictions are imposed further, they will quickly release the film on OTT. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's fan from Egypt books travel tickets for Indian woman; says 'I trust you, you are from the country of SRK'

While talking to Mid-day, he said, "We don't know if we will have to shut down tomorrow, or will be afforded another five to six days. If further restrictions are imposed, we will release the film on the web, soon. But, I am keen [that] people take precaution and go to the theatres to watch it."

The filmmaker also told the tabloid, "This film was ready with us 18 months ago. We wanted people to see it on the big screen because that is how it was designed. But, such are the times that we live in. We tried hard to acquire a safe spot for the film, but the day of its release, there was a spike in cases. By day four, Delhi theatres had shut down."

While talking to BollywoodLife, about the box office collection of the film, Kabir said, "To even talk about box office is a little petty. We are living in a pandemic. We didn't plan it in such a way that the moment we released the film 2 states will be going into night curfew, on day 2 six states going into night curfew, on the fourth day Delhi which is a large part of our box office, theatres will be shut down. In the middle of all this, for me to start complaining about things like this will be petty. It won't be in the spirit of 83."