Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Director Kabir Khan's 83 movie may have received ubiquitously glowing reviews and has enjoyed excellent word of mouth ever since it hit cinema halls, but, unfortunately, that doesn't seem to have translated into a positive response at the box office. While the collections were nothing to hide one's face about, not by a long stretch, the fact of the matter is that a lot more was expected given the hype, acclaim and budget, not to mention the nostalgic subject and the populous sentiment it brings with it.

Given the low box office collections, one would have expected 83 to release pretty soon, or at least after the minimum time frame of four week on OTT, but the sports drama is yet to make its way onto a digital platform after hitting the big screen on 24th December 2021. It's more than 2 months now without much clarity on the OTT release date of the starrer. Well, we finally have the latest update for you...

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusive informed Bollywood life that the Kabir Khan directorial, produced by Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment has been delayed so long from arriving on OTT because the makers are apparently striking a huge international deal for the film, which should also help recover some of its losses. The deal is expected to come through by the first week of March, after which there's expected to be another 3-4 weeks wait till 83 finally release on OTT. So, we'll most likely not see the movie online, legitimately that is, until last week of March.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster , Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and ’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.