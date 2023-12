A Shop For Killers is one of the shows Korean dramas fans are looking forward to in 2024. The show will air on Disney +. The premiere date for A Shop For Killers has been announced. It is going to come on the platform from January 17, 2024. The Korean drama series is a thriller based on the novel by Kang Ji Young. The name of the book is The Killer's Shopping List. The drama is an action cum thriller series that explores the life of a young man living with her uncle. The lady runs a shopping mall after the demise of her parents. Over time, she discovers new truths about her uncle who dies in a sudden manner. Also Read - Top 10 best Hindi courtroom dramas on Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and more OTT

On the show, Lee Dong Wook plays the role of uncle Jung Jin. He is the owner of a shopping mall and looks after his orphaned niece. Actress Kim Hye Joon plays the role of Jung Ji An who grows up under the care of her uncle. Other actors in the show include Seo Hyun Woo, Jo Han Sun, Park Ji Bin, Geum Hae Na, and Kim Min.

There is a new poster for A Shop For Killers. It has a huge shopping cart placed in the centre. We can see that people are called for the opening of a shopping mall. The cart has various weapons and items like guns, axes and gas masks which are banned from ordinary shopping malls. Viewers will be curious after seeing the same. It looks like people who come to shop there are in shady business.

A Shop For Killers is directed by Lee Kwon who is known for his work on the show, Door Lock. The series is going to be full of action filled with an element of mystery. A number of top Korean actors and actresses will be coming in 2024 with new shows.