South film Aadikeshava, Toby and Keeda Cola after creating stir in cinema all are set to venture into the digital platform. Aadikeshava didn't receive a humongous response in theatres as fans didn't like the story. Kannada film Toby boasts an ensemble cast of Raj B. Shetty, Samyukta Hornad, Raj Deepak Shetty and others. Telugu film Keeda Cola had mixed reaction upon its theatrical release. Now after trying their luck in theatres, all the three films will be having their digital debut this year. Check out below about when, where and how you can watch these films after its digital release.

Aadikeshava to release on Netflix

Srikanth N Reddy’s action-drama film released in theatres on November 24, 2023. The film featured actors Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The movie majorly received negative reviews from film critics and was unable to perform at the box office. According to the latest buzz the satellite rights of the movie have gone to Star Maa channel. The movie which also stars actors like Raadhika Sarathkumar, Jayaprakash and Joju George will start streaming on Netflix from December 22, 2023.

Keedaa Cola t o release on Aha platform

Telugu film Tharun Bhascke directorial Keedaa Cola hit theatres on November 3, 2023. The crime comedy drama film received both positive and negative response from the movie goers. - Keedaa Cola will now venture digitally on Aha. Yes, Aha has bagged the digital rights of Brahmanandam's film. The movie will be available for streaming starting December 29, 2023. Apart from Brahmanandam, the films also feature actors like Chaitanya Rao and Rag Mayur in key roles. The film was produced by VG Sainma- and presented by South sensation Rana Daagubati.

Toby t o release on Sony Liv

Kannada film Toby, released on August 25, 2023, in theatres. Directed by Basil Alchakkal, the action-drama film received mixed to positive response from the film critics as well as the audience. However, Raj. B. Shetty performance was highly applauded by the critics. The movie feature actors like Samyukta Hornad, Chaitra Achar, and Raj Deepak Shetty. Toby is all set to stream on Sony Liv starting from December 22nd, 2023.

While all the three films failed to create magic in theatres, it would be interesting to see what response they will attract on their digital release.