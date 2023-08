It seems to be a great year for Tamannaah Bhatia. The actor has been on a roll with back-to-back releases including Lust Stories 2 with partner Vijay Varma, Jailer with south superstar Rajinikanth and another new series, Aakhri Sach. The series is inspired by the true events of the infamous Burari death case in Delhi and gives a fictitious take on the story. The show has been helmed by Robbie Grewal.

Aakhri Sach OTT Release Date

The series comprised 8 episodes and was released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 25, 2023.

Aakhri Sach Cast

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, Aakhri Sach featured an ensemble cast of actors including Sanjiv Chopra, Kriti Vij, Salim Siddiqui, Shivin Narang, Abhishek Banerjee, Nishu Dikshit, Sunny Saini, and Danish Iqbal in key roles.

Aakhri Sach plot

The show is said to be inspired by the disturbing event of 2018 in Delhi known as the Burari deaths which shook the entire nation. The series will follow the event that took place over half a decade ago about 11 deaths in the same family by suicide with no real motive revealed yet.

The series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah’s character of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarks on a mission to unveil the real mystery behind the deaths.

What Tamannaah Bhatia said about Aakhri Sach

Speaking about playing a hard-hitting role in the thriller series, Tamannah Bhatia said, “I find it strange that actors, especially conventionally good-looking actors, often carry this kind of badge of not being able to do serious roles. Glam characters take as much work as something realistic. I have always felt that it’s easier to be realistic as you are getting closer to reality.”

The actor, who will be essaying the role of a police officer, further added, “When you are putting up a persona that is larger than life, it’s always more difficult; it comes purely from your imagination. Playing a character like this is more cathartic for an actor. To be honest, I felt very raw and somewhat naked while performing this character. While I am playing a cop in Aakhri Sach, I am very glad to say that I really had to keep myself vulnerable, which helped me play Anya.”