As we gear up for season 2 of Aarya we can't help but get excited. Season 1 had a lot to offer and has been one of the best web series from India which garnered international acclaim as it scored an Emmy Nomination in the Best Drama category. With the same expectations for the season 2, here's a list of reasons that the fans should look forward to season 2.

While season 1 marked the comeback of Sushmita Sen after a decade's hiatus, it also served as a reminder of her outstanding talent. Sushmita not only starred in the series, but also made it spectacular with her brilliant performance and panache. The trailer of the second season shows her to be determined and fiercer than before! We surely don't want to miss this one!

The Narrative

The storyline was absolutely gripping in the first season, with each episode bringing a new cliff-hanger. The story had viewers hooked to their screens and binge-watch the entire season! The climax left us with a promise for more and now, its time to savour the second instalment of this epic series!

Dialogues

The potent dialogues have added a different paradigm of drama to the different sequences of Aarya. The second season will definitely keep up with its predecessor as we have seen a glimpse of it in the trailer of ‘The Working Mother’ who will go to any length to protect herself and her family.

The Ideology

With creator 's Aarya, the viewers got to witness how friends turned into foes for the heroine, whereas on the other hand support came in from unexpected corners. The trailer of Aarya 2 promises next level of excitement as the viewers have got a glimpse of the tussle that Sushmita will be seen facing to overcome all threats!

Power Packed Performances

Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, , Sikandar Kher and the list goes on, the performances and performers in Aarya were a treat to watch, with so many comebacks and strong performances. First edition was an instant hit as all the actors were on top of their game and season 2 only will take off from where season 1 took a turn, with new faces and more thrill.