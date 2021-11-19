Aarya 2 star Sushmita Sen undergoes a secret surgery; REVEALS her new look on her 46th birthday

turned 46 on Friday and she decided to use the occassion to inform her fans that she has recently undergone a surgery and recuperating well. She also took a moment to share an update with her fans that she has completed shooting for her part in Aarya 2, which is a sequel to her hit web series Aarya. Also Read - Aarya 2 teaser: Sushmita Sen starrer gets a thumbs up from fans; netizens call her a 'legend'

Sharing a silhouette with a picturesque lake and a cloudy sky in the backdrop, Sushmita wrote, "A BIG 'Thank you' to all of you super generous & loving souls…unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!!??❤️????? I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words…???❤️"

She further added, "Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! ❤️❤️❤️ I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! ?? Keep it coming!!!?? My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look ??❤️ lots to look forward to…after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE!"

In another post, Sushmita revealed her new look. She was seen sporting her short hairdo, big sunglasses, a jacket and pink top within.

Sushmita recently called her web-series Aarya, which has earned an International Emmy Awards nomination, a rewarding experience as she says it changed her life on many levels. "I think ‘Aarya' changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting and lovely series as an actor to be a part of. I think it was an all-round experience which has changed my life for the better, for sure," she added.

The second instalment of the show will soon make a comeback on Disney+ Hotstar and tell the riveting story of a woman who goes against all odds for the sake of her family and avenges her husband's killing.