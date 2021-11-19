It is ’s birthday today and fans of the actress are awaiting an announcement on her crime thriller web series Aarya 2. The teaser was releases recently and fans are waiting to know the release date of the same. The helmed Aarya season 2 will release soon on Disney+Hotstar and BollywoodLife has learnt that the makers are eyeing the big festive weekend of Holi 2022. The Sushmita Sen starrer action drama opened to great reviews when the first season came out, and keeping in pace with that the brilliant and roaring teaser of season 2 was unveiled recently. The actress returns in the titular role and now, Sushmita has opened up on the impact that Aarya has had on her life. Also Read - Aarya 2 teaser: Sushmita Sen starrer gets a thumbs up from fans; netizens call her a 'legend'

Sushmita Sen shared, “Prior to Aarya, I was kind of an actor, on the personal front also, I faced quite a lot of challenges, and a challenging 5 years period at the end of it. I felt like the Universe had to reward me because I've worked so hard to get there! And I can call Aarya that reward! It came at the right time, not just on a professional level. Playing Aarya has been a worthy experience and to do so successfully, showcasing the relationship of a mother and of a woman who can hold the family together, even if the family belongs to the underworld and Drug Mafia, you glue it all together.” Further on how her life changed after Aarya, Sushmita said, “It changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting and lovely series as an actor to be a part of. I think it was an all-round experience which has changed my life for the better, for sure." Also Read - Aarya 2 release date out: Here’s when the Sushmita Sen starrer thriller will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar [Exclusive]

Recently the Aarya 2 teaser was revealed by the makers and the audiences got a closer look at Sushmita's fierce persona. In the brief glimpse, the actress can be seen giving a ferocious look as she walks through the colours in the air, with her gaze stuck at an infinite point. From the looks of it, Aarya is back, and this time the claws are out for good! She is once again determined to go to any lengths to save her family. Also Read - Aarya 2 teaser: Sushmita Sen aka Sherni takes on an even more fierce avatar as she returns to save her family - watch video