The real 'sherni' of Bollywood is back once again with Aarya 2. And this time she is more prepared and even more dreadful if you put evil eyes on her kids. In real life too Sushmita Sen is an inspirational mother., her journey as a mom is nothing but empowering. Sushmita who took a break from work and was back with Aarya last year spoke about the pride she sees in their daughter's Alisah and Renee's eyes.

Talking to Indian Express she said, " My kids had to adapt a little bit for season one because they had gotten used to their mother not shooting for a movie and being away for long. But for season two, they were very excited because they knew what would come out of the absence. They knew that mommy would come back happier. They knew she would have finished creating something that they and their friends and their entire clan can be proud of and they can say, 'That is my mom'. So, in the simplest of ways, they have come to be my Rocks of Gibraltar and my greatest strength. And when I see the pride in their eyes when they watch my work, I feel like a good mother. I feel I am setting a far better example for them as a woman and as a working mother".

Indeed she is!

Sushmita even shared her experience of hitting back to work after her sabbatical, " I went back from being an actor, which I have been for 25 years now, to a student of cinema. I went back to learning a whole new technique of filmmaking, to performing in real-time, to finally getting over my phobia of theatre, and using theatre techniques of performing without any cuts, adapting, improvising and going with the flow for the camera and the digital format. I realised I was born to do this. It is something I should have discovered about myself way earlier".

The trailer of Aarya 2 has received a positive response and one cannot wait to watch her rule the web series once again!