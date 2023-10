Aarya 3 trailer: Gone are the days when women were relegated to the sidelines or stereotypical roles in crime movies and web series. Nowadays, more and more female characters are taking the centre stage as ganglords, dons, mafia queens, and crime bosses. Just like Sushmita Sen in her web series Aarya, they are fierce, fearless, and formidable, and they rule their empires with an iron fist. The Aarya 3 trailer has dropped today and with that we have a list of Hindi movies and web series that showcase the power of women in crime. Also Read - Aarya 3 Trailer: Sushmita Sen goes all guns blazing as Aarya fights to death to save her kids

Aarya: The International Emmy-nominated web series stars Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, a woman who takes over her husband's drug business after he is shot by a rival gang. She has to protect her family from the enemies and the law, while also dealing with her own inner conflicts. Aarya is a strong, smart, and resilient character who proves that she can handle any challenge that comes her way. The trailer of the new season of Aarya 3 has dropped today and it will soon start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch the trailer of Aarya 3 here:

The popular crime thriller web series features several female characters who play important roles in the Mirzapur underworld. Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, and Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav are some of the women who rise to power and influence in the violent and corrupt world of Mirzapur. They are not afraid to use their brains, guns, or sexuality to get what they want. Mirzapur is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: The biographical film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi, one of the most powerful and influential brothel owners in Mumbai's Kamathipura area. Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the film traces the journey of Gangubai from being a young girl sold into prostitution to becoming a feared and respected figure in the Mumbai underworld. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Gariahater Ganglords: The Bengali web series directed by Anirban Mallik stars Anindita Bose as Raka Sen, a woman who leads a gang of criminals in Kolkata's Gariahat area. She is ruthless, cunning, and ambitious, and she does not hesitate to eliminate anyone who stands in her way. She also has to deal with her personal life and relationships, which are complicated by her profession. The web series is available on Hoichoi.

Hasina Parkar: The biographical film directed by Apoorva Lakhia stars Shraddha Kapoor as Hasina Parkar, the sister of notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The film depicts how Hasina rose from being a simple housewife to becoming the 'Godmother of Nagpada', a Mumbai neighbourhood where she ran a crime syndicate. She was involved in extortion, land grabbing, murder, and other illegal activities, and she was also known for her philanthropy and social work. The film is available on Netflix.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo: The comedy-drama web series created and directed by Homi Adajania stars Dimple Kapadia as Savitri, the matriarch of a massive cartel in the lawless Borderlands. She opens up a battle for succession to find her heir in a murky world of drugs and violence. She is also joined by her daughters-in-law Bijli (Isha Talwar) and Kajal (Angira Dhar), and her daughter Shanta (Radhika Madan), who help her run her empire. The web series is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Godmother: The 1999 film directed by Vinay Shukla stars Shabana Azmi as Rambhi, a woman who takes over the reins of her husband’s illegal business after he is killed by a rival gang. She becomes a powerful and respected figure in the Gujarat underworld and also gets involved in politics. The film is loosely based on the life of Santokben Jadeja, who was known as the ‘Godmother of Porbandar’. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

These movies and web series are examples of how female characters are breaking the stereotypes and conventions of crime genre, and portraying complex and powerful roles that challenge the patriarchy and showcase their agency. They are not just victims or sidekicks, but leaders and rulers of their own domains.