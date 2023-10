Aarya 3 trailer is now out and Sushmita Sen is ready to make a grand comeback as the fierce and fearless Aarya Sareen in the highly-anticipated third season of the popular web series Aarya. Set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3, Aarya 3 aims to deliver an exhilarating, action-packed, and twist-filled experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Also Read - Aarya 3 and more movies and web series where women rule the underworld

But how did Sushmita Sen prepare for this challenging role that has garnered her immense praise and adoration from fans and critics alike? From heart-pounding action sequences to personal setbacks overcome with resilience, the actor's journey to bring Aarya to life has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Unconventional Training Regimen: Conquering Ancient Martial Arts

One of the standout elements of the Aarya 3 is going to be Sushmita Sen's awe-inspiring action sequences, where she fearlessly battles against goons armed with guns and swords. In a surprising revelation, the actor disclosed that she had immersed herself in the ancient art form of Kalaripayattu to perform these stunts.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared videos of herself training in Kalaripayattu with her dedicated instructor. The ancient martial art form originates from Kerala and has been practiced for over 3000 years and focuses on bullding physical strength and agility, enhances mental strength and focus.

The director Ram Madhvani has incorporated Kalaripayattu into Aarya's journey in Season 3 and that is certainly going to be one of the highlights.

Surviving Adversity: Triumph over a Heart Attack

In a shocking and inspiring revelation, Sushmita Sen shared her experience of battling a heart attack in early March that led to her undergoing angioplasty. The actor expressed her gratitude for surviving the scary ordeal and thanked her doctors and family for their unwavering support.

During an Instagram live session on March 6, Sushmita Sen candidly shared, "I had a heart attack two days ago. I am absolutely fine now. It was a very scary experience. I am very grateful to God that I am alive." She detailed the presence of blockage in her heart, which required the insertion of stent.

Undeterred by adversity, Sushmita Sen returned to the sets of Aarya 3 after taking a two-month break to prioritize her health and recovery. She expressed her joy, saying, "I am back on the sets of Aarya 3. I am feeling much better now. I have to take care of myself and follow the doctor's advice. But I am very happy to be back at work."

Dynamic Duo: Collaborating for an Intense Narrative

Sushmita Sen acknowledged the significant role played by director Ram Madhvani and co-star Sikandar Kher in her preparation for the role of Aarya. She praised Madhvani as a visionary who has crafted a compelling story for Aarya 3 and lauded Kher for his impeccable performance as Daulat, Aarya's loyal aide and friend.

During an interview with India Today, Sushmita Sen expressed her excitement, stating, "It's wonderful to be back with this incredible team, and I'm so looking forward to starting to shoot soon.” The actress revealed how they all had begun workshops and assured that the audience will enjoy the thrilling new ride.

Sushmita Sen emphasized the profound significance of the character Aarya in her life, expressing her pride in portraying a powerful woman who defies societal constraints and goes to great lengths to protect her loved ones. She stated how Aarya's story is about all those women who defy life's constraints and go to extreme lengths to protect loved ones. She called Aarya 3 more than just a show, and said it was an emotional journey that fills her with love and pride.