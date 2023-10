The trailer of Sushmita Sen's Aarya 3 is out today, and it promises to take the viewers on a thrilling and emotional ride. The series, which is based on the Dutch drama Penoza, follows the journey of Aarya Sareen, a woman who takes over her husband's drug business after he is killed by a rival gang. She has to protect her family from the enemies and the law, while also dealing with her own inner conflicts. The series, which has been nominated for the International Emmy Awards for best drama series, explores the themes of family, loyalty, revenge, and justice in a nuanced and realistic way. Here are some of the ways the series does that: Also Read - Aarya 3: How Sushmita Sen overcame a heart attack to emerge stronger for the new season

Family: The series shows how Aarya's family is both her strength and her weakness. She loves her three children, Veer, Aru, and Adi, and her father Zorawar, and will do anything to keep them safe. However, she also has to face the challenges of being a single mother, a daughter, and a sister. She has to deal with her children's resentment, her father's illness, and her brother's betrayal. She also has to balance her family life with her business life, which often puts her in difficult situations.

Loyalty: Aarya web series shows how loyalty is tested and questioned in the world of crime. Aarya has to deal with the loyalty of her partners, her employees, her rivals, and her friends. She has to trust them and also be wary of them. She has to decide whom to ally with and whom to oppose. She also has to face the consequences of her actions on their loyalty. Loyalty is not always black and white, but often shades of grey.

Revenge: The series shows how revenge is a powerful and dangerous motive in the world of crime. Aarya seeks revenge for her husband's murder, but she also becomes a target of revenge for others. She has to face the wrath of her enemies, who want to destroy her and her family. She also has to face the repercussions of her revenge on herself and others. Aarya web series on Disney + Hotstar highlights how revenge is not always satisfying, but often bitter.

Justice: The series shows how justice is elusive and subjective in the world of crime. Aarya has to deal with the justice system, which is often corrupt and ineffective. She has to evade the law and also use it to her advantage. She also has to deal with her own sense of justice, which is often conflicted and challenged. She has to decide what is right and what is wrong, what is fair and what is unfair. Justice is not always clear, but often ambiguous.

Aarya web series portrays these themes in a gripping and realistic way, making the viewers empathize with Aarya and her dilemmas. The series also features a stellar cast that includes Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Maya Sarao, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Vikas Kumar, Sohaila Kapur, Priyasha Bhardwaj among others.

The third season of Aarya, Aarya 3, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3, and it will continue the story of Aarya's struggle for survival and redemption.