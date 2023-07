Sikandar Kher is coming back as Daulat for the third time in Aarya 3. The actor had created a niche for himself as Daulat, which turned out to be one of the liked characters in the criminal web series. In the past two seasons, the series showcases a very unique bond between Aarya and Daulat and Sikandar feels with different seasons the bond between both the characters have strengthened and this shows in their real life too. Also Read - Aarya 3 Wrap: Sushmita Sen has a special message for ‘Daulat’ aka Sikandar Kher

Sikander and Sushmita like a family member

Sikandar says, “Aarya and Daulat are not friends in the show, he is more like a protector but in real life my relationship with Sush is almost like a family member. We keep meeting every year that I shoot Aarya. She is phenomenal to work with. She is a powerful performer and I have enjoyed every moment working with her." Also Read - Sushmita Sen gets papped with Rohman Shawl and daughter; netizens UPSET over littering as they fail to pick up plastic bottle fallen from car [WATCH]

Aarya 3 will soon be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Sikandar is currently shooting for Citadel in Serbia. Sikandar was also going through rigorous physical training to do his stunt for Citadel. Also Read - Sushmita Sen OPENS UP about suffering a heart attack and states she had 95 percent blockage in the artery; shares first video post recovery [Deets here]