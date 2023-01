Sushmita Sen is back! The popular web series titled Aarya has returned with its third installment. Sushmita Sen who plays the lead role in the crime drama is coming back in her badass character. After successful two seasons, the third season of Aarya is now filming and will soon release this year. The makers of Aarya 3 have given a major update sharing an intriguing teaser. Also Read - Top OTT updates: Aarya 3, Mirzapur 3, Malaika Arora reacts to Nora Fatehi's walkout and more

Ram Madhvani who has directed and produced the series dropped a video giving a glimpse of Aarya's new look in the third season. Sushmita Sen is back in the business. The short teaser video of Aarya 3 started with "guess who's back" and panning to Sushmita Sen smoking a cigar while a pistol is kept on the table. She is seen lighting a cigar and loading a gun, all set to defeat the bad guys. The actress looked fierce and badass all set to load the gun as she returned with Aarya 3.

Check out new teaser of Aarya 3

Aarya is a crime thriller web series created by and Sandeep Modi under Ram Madhvani Films. It is the story of an independent woman who is keen to protect her family and in order to take revenge of her husband’s murder she joins a mafia gang. It is based on the television program Penoza. The Aarya series received positive responses from the audience and critics alike. The first season got nominated for International Emmy Awards in the category of best drama series. made her digital debut with Aarya in 2020 and with this made her comeback on screens after a long time.

The much-awaited show Aarya 3 is all set to release on Disneyplus Hotstar. Helmed by Ram Madhvani it is produced under the banners of Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine Group. The show stars Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, and among others in pivotal roles. The new season of the crime thriller will release this year.