Sushmita Sen is back with the third season of Aarya. The actress who was on a decade long break from acting made her comeback with the show three years back. The first season was a huge hit. Netizens were gaga about Sushmita Sen's performance as a mother who fights back as a tigress when her family is in danger. This time, Aarya has bigger challenges in front of her. Fans have their heart in the mouth as there is a clip of Aarya being shot badly in an encounter. We can see her children who seem to be with her throughout the ordeal. This time, she has to become a demon to save the lives of her kids.

Watch the trailer of Aarya 3 here

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack during the making of Aarya 3 in Jaipur. It seems there was blockage in her heart, and she was put a stent in her heart. The actress has now called the stent a part of her. Sushmita Sen resumed shoot for Aarya 3 after a break of few weeks. It seems no one on the sets knew that she suffered a heart attack. They found out only after she finished some tests. The actress had to do angioplasty. Sushmita Sen later revealed it to the world. She wrote on Instagram, "I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn't put fear in my heart."

Aarya bagged a nomination for Best Drama series in the 2021 International Emmy awards. The show is a remake of the Dutch crime series Penoza. The show is about Aarya who has to save her family after her husband Tej Sareen, (Chandrachur Singh) is shot dead. She to do anything and everything to protect the kids. Fans loved the emotions, action and ferocity that Sushmita Sen brought to the role. In between, she also worked in Ravi Jadhav's Talli, a biopic series on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.