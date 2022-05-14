National Award-winning filmmaker , who is known for helming films like Damul, Gangaajal and among many others, including his debut web series Aashram starring , recently expressed his disgust with actors working in India and exposed their attitude towards work. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: RRR makers release exclusive trailer for Zee5, Urfi Javed wants Aly Goni in Netflix's 365 days remake and more

During a conversation at the Goafest 2022, Prakash Jha spoke about the process of filmmaking and how he would attend acting workshops to be able to communicate with the actors in their language. "I would quietly go and enrol myself as a student. And that's how I understood an actor's language. I have performed Shakespeare and other plays in classes, which gave me a lot of confidence," he said during 'From Films To OTT' segment.

He then went on to criticise actors in India. "I was disgusted with actors working here in India. They don't know what acting is about. Till date, no actor has asked me questions about shoot days, shoot timings, locations, action sequences and more. And that's the difference between Hollywood actors and Bollywood ones. The actors there attend workshops and keep on practising and improving their art," he said.

The ace filmmaker has been exploring the craft of acting of late, and has churned out riveting performances that click with the audience. One reason behind his impeccable work is his monumental experience of directing a broad range of actors.