The weekend is finally here and cheers to that. If you are planning to have or relaxed time at home, we have just the right thing for you. You can watch the fresh films and web series add the comfort of your home. From Aashram 3, KGF 2, Jana Gana Mana and more, here’s the new content you can binge watch this weekend. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Yash, Aamir Khan-Jr NTR and more Bollywood-South pairs we would love to see create magic on-screen

KGF 2



Yash starrer KGF 2 did fantastic business at the box office recently and now you can watch it on OTT. A sequel to the 2018 film KGF, it also stars , , Srinidhi Shetty and in key roles. It’s available on Amazon Prime. Also Read - KGF 2: Yash aka Rocky Bhai influences 15-year-old Hyderabad teen to smoke entire pack of cigarettes; latter rushed to hospital

Jana Gana Mana

Dijo Jose Antony’ legal drama starring , Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others in important roles was a box office success. It’s now available on Netflix. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to troll who said she will die alone; Kamal Haasan on KGF 2 and RRR’s success over Bollywood

Aashram 3



is back as Baba Nirala in Aashram 3. , Aaditi Pohankar, , Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, and Tridha Choudhury also play important roles in it. It is streaming on MX Player.

9 Hours

Taraka Ratna, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, and Ravi Varma starrer 9 Hours is a about a robbery that doesn’t go according to plan. Directed by Jacob Verghese and Niranjan Kaushik, it’s available on Disney+Hotstar.

Call Me By Your Name

This one had released back in 2017 and is now finally releasing in India after 5 years. It's a coming-of-age romantic drama which revolves around the relationship between Elio Perlman (Chalamet) and Oliver (Hammer). It’s available on Amazon Prime.