That Bobby Deol's debut web series, Aashram, received the kind of acclaim and viewership that it did, reminiscent of his heyday back in the 90s and early 2000s on the big screen is testament to the stardom that he still enjoys. With Bobby Deol celebrating his 53rd birthday today, 27th January, fans are eagerly awaiting any minor update they can lay their hands on by way of his upcoming projects – web series or movies. It's further testament to the kind love and popularity the star enjoys to this day from his fan, even after more than 25 years in the film industry, that he keeps being showered with wishes, blessings, curiosity about his work and all manner of fan-made gifts on his special day, be it virtually or in person.

Well, we've got the latest update on super-successful OTT show, Aashram, which streams on MX Player, so if you're a diehard fan, then this is the moment you've been waiting for. A well-placed source close to the actor has exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife that plans are in place for Aashram 3, created by , to release this year itself. The shoot is apparently almost over and if post-production, too, finishes on time, then Aashram season 3 should definitely release later this year.

Coming to the actor's birthday plans this year, said source informed us that a small get together has been planned at Bobby's house, which only his family would be attending. After a long time, the entire family has touched base in Mumbai, and Bobby's birthday offers the perfect occasion for them to spend some quality time while also spreading some cheer in each other's company.

So, what exactly will the Deol parivaar be doing on the big day? Our sources informs us that the day will begin with a small puja at Bobby Deol's home, followed by a family lunch, which will also be attended by Bobby's sister and his elder son, Aryaman Deol, both of whom are down from the US. Papa Dharmendra and elder brother , too, would be attending the puja and lunch. It's basically going to be a quiet, homely affair, but a wonderful time with the entire Deol family together.

And on that note, we'll sign off, wishing Bobby Deol a very happy birthday and a great year ahead.