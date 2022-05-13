Aashram 3 trailer: Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala gets more menacing; after Tridha Chaudhary, Esha Gupta joins as seductress

Bobby Deol is back as Baba Nirala and is more hungry for power and money in Aashram 3. Darshan Kumar as Ujagar Singh is on a mission to stop Baba Nirala. Aaditi Pohankar as Parminder also plans to bring him down.