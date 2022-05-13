The makers of Aashram 3 have dropped its trailer. is back as Baba Nirala and is more hungry for power and money. as Ujagar Singh is on a mission to stop Baba Nirala. Aaditi Pohankar as Parminder also plans to bring him down. plays seductress. Directed by , the web series also stars , Anupriya Goenka, , , Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, ,Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh in important roles. Have a look at the trailer below: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta aka Ram's angry avatar gets mixed reactions; netizens want fandom to stop glamourizing anger

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Opening up on the new season, Bobby Deol said, "The character keeps evolving in each season and it's shades in Season 3 are one that's going to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The show is one of the most-watched show on OTT and the due credit goes to Prakashji's compelling story, wide reach of the streaming platform and the hard work of the entire team working on it. Aashram is a powerful and captivating series which has given me the experience of a lifetime."

On the other hand, director commented, "Making movies is my passion, and I have had good fortune to work with equally passionate actors and technicians who have shown faith in the stories I have wanted to share on the screen! With Aashram, we have lived the same passion, emotion and thrill. Also, being an Original Series on MX Player, it has been a successful association for us as its their huge audience base that makes it the most-watched show on OTT. I can't wait to see the audience's reaction to the third season of Aashram."

It will be streaming from June 3.