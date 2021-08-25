The first season of starrer Aashram, which was divided into chapters, turned out to be a huge hit among the audience. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of this web-series, the latest reports suggest that popular Bollywood actress , who featured in films like , Raaz 3, , and others, has been roped in to play a crucial role in the crime drama. Reportedly, the actress will portray the character of a publicist, who helps Bobby Deol in building his image among the public. Also Read - Aashram 2: Prakash Jha opens up on the Karni Sena taking offence to his web series; says, 'I've said nothing against Hinduism' [Exclusive]

In the second season, Bobby Deol will return as self-proclaimed Godman, Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala with , Aaditi Pohankar, , Anupriya Goenka, Vikram Kochhar and Rajeev Siddhartha reprising their roles. The shooting of the second season is expected to begin September 10 in Jaipur and post that the team will move to Bhopal for the next schedule. Also Read - Aashram 2: 'Humari series ko chaar chaand lag gaye Bobby Deol ke aane ke wajah se,' says director Prakash Jha [Exclusive]

Apart from Aashram season 2, the actor will also be seen in Love Hostel, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikran Massey in pivotal roles. Talking about his character Bobby Deol had exclusively told us, "The kind of character I'm playing it requires me to look very, very different. So, when you'll see Love Hostel, you'll see a completely different character, I'm so excited about it, it's a very challenging character. I'm just waiting to leave for work, I'm off to Bhopal to shoot (the movie), so...really nervous, but there's a lot of nervous energy that brings out the best in you. I've done a lot of workshops with Yogi, he's one of the assistants to Shankar Raman (the Director). So, just hoping that it all goes well.” The film is produced by 's Red Chillies Entertainment. Also Read - Aashram Chapter 2 review: Bobby Deol steals the show yet again in a series that does not evolve out of its previous flaws