Aashram Season 3 full series leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and more for free download

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Season 3 has been one of the most awaited sequels to an Indian web series. The Prakash Jha directed series is streaming on MX Player and also stars Esha Gupta, Tridha Chaudhary, Aaditi Pohankar amongst others. However, within a few hours of hitting the streaming platform, Aashram 3 has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and more torrent sites. The series will be hugely hit by this online piracy as viewers waiting to watch it will throng these other platforms for watching the much-talked about web series. In the series, Bobby Deol plays Baba Nirala who is back in the third season in a more menacing and mean avatar. This time. Esha Gupta will join the list of women on his lustful target.

The series is available online in an HD version for free download and viewing. However, we urge our viewers to only consume content in theatres or authorized OTT platforms and not get tempted on watching them on free on online piracy sites. This is not the first time that a web series has been leaked online. Just recently, Stranger Things 4 Vol 1, Panchayat 2 and more have been similarly leaked online. Not just web series even big movies like Pushpa, RRR, KGF 2, 2 and more have recently fallen prey to online piracy.

This only goes on to show that there are more stringent laws and practices needed to be put in place to stop online piracy and stop the business of the entertainment industry from being hit. Coming back to Aashram 3, the series boasts of some intimate scenes between Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta. Talking exclusively to BollywoodLife, Esha opened up on the sizzling scenes between her and Baba NIrala and she has been hoping that they are able to give the right kind of feels to the audience. We are sure these scenes will be aesthetically shot and one of the main highlights of the series.