Abhay 3 is one of the most anticipated web series starring Kunal Kemmu and . The thriller web show has a new addition this season which is Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal. Helmed by , the third season of Abhay is going to premiere from 8th April. Divya opened up on her first reaction on getting a call for a role in Abhay 3. The actress said, "My reaction after I was offered a part in Abhay 3 was something I can never forget because I was very excited when I got a call for this."

Divya is very aware of the fan base that Kunal Kemmu's web series have amassed due to the past two seasons. She added, "Fans of the show were waiting for a new season because it has now become a brand, it is growing with every season, and I think I was very happy, and I was waiting for an opportunity like this where I'd get to be a part of a brand. Also, I got to work with the same team of Abhay - Ken Ghosh and Kunal Kemmu and it was one of a kind of an experience so I was pretty excited."

Recently, Divya ha opened up on what it was like working with Kunal in the series. The actress said, "He's a great actor and I was quite happy that I could pull it off without being nervous. He's also amazing in the sense that if there's any co-actor with him, he makes them feel comfortable, he makes them feel like 'yes, it's all absolutely okay."

Talking about the web series, Kunal plays Abhay, an investigating officer with the mind of a criminal, who can go to any extent to solve a case.