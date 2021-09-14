Actor Armaan Malik has been mesmerizing his fans ever since he started creating fun videos and posting them on TikTok. He is a social media star and the unending attention showered by fans keeps him motivated. All his posts receive a lot of love and fans are always craving for more. Well, they are up for a pleasant surprise this time because Armaan is going to appear in a web series called A Trip. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Jungkook opens up on the band’s future; Kim Kardashian-Kanye West recreate their wedding

This is a result of the intense hard work that Armaan has put in. He doesn't have anyone to launch him or back him in the industry and he is a self-made man. He was born in Hyderabad and loved to act even as a child. He didn't have huge dreams but the love he received, motivated him to aim higher. He is thankful to God for his never-ending saga of success.

Armaan's journey from being a social media icon to an actor is an inspiration. Youngsters can draw inspiration from his consistency and perseverance. He says that he started posting videos on TikTok just for fun but it later became his passion to create content that people appreciated. When TikTok was banned in India, Armaan didn't know what to do but his followers supported him on Instagram. Armaan is now an influencer, fun video creator, YouTuber, and actor. He posts fun family videos on his channel called 'Family Fitness'. The channel has 2 million followers and offers valuable fitness tips and workout inspiration.

Armaan is also the popular face in songs ‘machis’ and Ýamraj’. He has 465k followers on Instagram and the count is steadily increasing. He has done branding assignments for many brands. He intends to continue posting videos to YouTube and Instagram even after his success as an actor. This is where I started and this is where my main emphasis will be, says Arman. His journey has been full of ups and downs, but his persistence has landed him where he is today. He has come past all negative comments and self-doubt and created a successful life for himself.

Apart from the web series, Armaan is also looking forward to the launch of his upcoming music videos. He hopes to create a buzz with his songs.

When asked about his feelings, he said that he is amazed and thankful. He also hopes to do more such assignments in the future. Armaan said that when he broke the news to his parents, they got emotional. It means a lot to Armaan that he made his parents proud.

We wish Armaan luck and hope that he achieves everything he deserves. We are also excited to see his web series.