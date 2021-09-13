Actor Juniad Malik’s hard work helps him get a role in web series

A 6 ft high, heartthrob with hazel eyes has garnered a fanbase comprising millions. And no, he didn’t make it to the top list of a model hunt. All he had was a dream that required him to work hard. This is the story of the creativity and commitment of a young boy that helped him bag modeling contracts with big brands such as Porsche, Daniel wellington, Lulu Hypermarket, Myntra, Amazon, and many other big names. Junaid Malik doesn’t come from an influential family in the showbiz industry. However, he has envisaged a journey of unending success based on his merit and persistence. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble lashes out at those questioning her about her bond with Nihal Tauro; here's what she said

He was barely 24 when Junaid started making videos on musical.ly as a hobby. After all, he was still pursuing his BBA and wasn't too clear about what he wanted to take up as a career. He had contemplated enrolling in an MBA program and following a path similar to his friends and classmates. However, that didn't seem as right as acting did and he stuck to making videos. His journey started with no followers but slowly grew to a huge follower base across social media platforms.

Junaid was born in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh in 1997 and completed his school life there. He later moved to Galgotia University in Delhi for his graduation. Ever since he was a child, people appreciated him for his charm and acting skills. He actively participated in skits and drama events in school and that was the primary driving force behind his deep interest and passion for acting.

He had just 25000 followers when Musical.ly merged into TikTok. However, he became a TikTok sensation later with about 9 million followers. His fans were as disappointed as him when TikTok was banned in India. However, Junaid didn’t let that demotivate him. He kept sharing his videos one Instagram and also started using the Moj application to share sad videos featuring couples. Moj and Instagram contributed greatly to his influencer journey. He was the first content creator to hit 1 million followers on the Moj application.

However, as Junaid recalls, it wasn’t an easy journey. He was met with negative comments and skepticism. He was also clouded with self-doubt. At a time when his friends were landing jobs or admissions for master’s programs, he couldn’t see any results of his efforts. However, it didn’t seem wise to him to change his path when he could work harder and convert his popularity to monetary success too.

Today he has 815k followers on Instagram and 6.5 million followers on Moj. He has also collaborated with revered celebrities such as Chris Gayle, , , etc., and doesn’t regret his decision of not choosing an MBA program. ‘’I have continued to receive branding projects in India and abroad even during the lockdown and it is very satisfying to know that my efforts are reaping results,’’ says Junaid.

He is ever grateful to the almighty to help him reach these heights and plans to work harder to go higher up the success ladder.