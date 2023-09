We are all crazy about OTT shows. Has it happened with you guys that you watch one episode of a web show and end up watching the whole series even if it is 3 am in the night? Well, this has happened with each of us. Just like we love films and TV shows, OTT shows have become the recent addict of people. Many of the TV actors and Bollywood stars have made their OTT debuts. Everyone is loving OTT and we have many amazing shows that released recently. Also Read - Guns and Gulaabs: Gulshan Devaiah praises co-star Dulquer Salmaan, says, 'He handles his stardom gracefully' [Exclusive]

One of them is Guns and Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, late Satish Kaushik and others. BollywoodLife recently got in touch with Adarsh Gourav plays the role of Jugnu Ganchi in the show.

Adarsh Gourav's top five OTT recommendations

The actor revealed his top five OTT shows. Adarsh shared that he loves watching Indian web shows. The first on Adarsh list is Sacred Games which is based on Vikram Chandra's novel on same name. The series stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi and others. Sacred Games streams on Netflix.

The next on his list is Pataal Lok which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh and others. Pataal Lok is a thriller series inspired by traditional concepts of Swarga, Dharti and Paatal. The series streams on Amazon Prime Video. The third on Adarsh's list is Dahaad. The series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and others. Dahaad is inspired by the story of Mohan Kumar, also known as Cyanide Mohan who used women for his needs and killed them. Dahaad streams on Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man season 1 is the next on Adarsh Gourav’s list. The series streams on Prime Video and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ashlesha Thakur, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others. This is the story about a simple man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. Next up is Kohrra for Adarsh. The series released recently and is available to watch on Netflix.

The web show stars Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Suvinder Vicky and others. The show is about two police officers who try to investigate the case of a bridegroom’s death.

So, did you guys like Adarsh Gourav’s recommendations?