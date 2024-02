Ae Watan Mere Watan on OTT: Sara Ali Khan is all set to enthrall audiences with her impeccable acting skills. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Ae Watan Mere Watan stars Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film is said to be one of the most promising patriotic films. Opting for an OTT release instead of a theatrical one, the movie promises to be a gripping watch. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan once again defends nepotism; says audiences are terribly interested in star kids, sights example of Taimur and Jeh

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Murder Mubarak: From desi diva to glam goddess, Sara Ali Khan's onscreen transition will leave you in awe

Ae Watan Mere Watan to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Ae Watan Mere Watan will stream on Amazon Prime Video, with availability starting from March 21, 2024. The film follows the fictional story of a girl named Usha, who operates a secret radio station with the main goal of uniting India against the British rulers. Sara plays the titular role of Usha, while not much is known about Emraan Hashmi's character yet. Sara Ali Khan herself made the announcement on her respective social media handle. Check out the post below. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and more Bollywood actresses new releases to create storm at the box office

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara captioned the above video as 'Desh ki kahaani, Usha ki zubaani' Trade experts and ardent fans believe that this film can be a game-changer for the actress. Sara has been part of many successful films; however, unfortunately, not many of them have given her scope to perform as an actor. With Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara certainly looks ready to show the world how good of an actor she is. Even her fans are happy that she chose a character which has no glam but is quite intense and challenging.

Check out this video of Sara Ali Khan below:

Apart from this film, Sara Khan will be seen in another web film called Murder Mubarak, which also stars renowned actors like Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and others. She will also be seen in Metro... In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress is also speculated to have signed Jagan Shakti's untitled project.. Sara was recently rumoured to be approached for Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers or the production team about Sara's participation in the third installment of the horror-comedy.