After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Satyameva Jayate 2 FLOP miserably at the box office, T-Series plans to release most of their upcoming movies on OTT? [EXCLUSIVE] There's once bitten twice shy, and then there's twice bitten, perpetually shy, with the latter apparently holding true in the case of T-Series as a source close to BollywoodLife has apprised us that the esteemed production house is now seriously looking at bringing most of their upcoming Bollywood releases straight to OTT