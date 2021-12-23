A couple of days ago, Shehnaaz Gill had shared a poster of Lucifer featuring her and Tom Ellis. Her fans loved the poster and they started speculating whether the actress is making her Netflix debut soon. But, it looks like Shehnaaz is a part of Netflix’s campaign Playback 2021. Recently, she shared two videos on Instagram. In one of the videos, she is seen interacting with The White Tiger actors and Adarsh Gourav, and in another one, she is seen talking to Lucifer. Both the videos have received a great response from Shehnaaz’s fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash 'break-up'; incident reminds fans of #SidNaaz separation — read tweets

The actress shared the video with Rajkummar and Adarsh, and wrote, "But asli Boss toh main hi hoon! #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021." In this video, they have shown that the actress is asking both the actors, "Bahot time se Radhika apte Nahi dikhi", and Rajkummar replies, "She is coming back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

In her video with Lucifer, the actress is seen talking about how she cried a lot, but still, she was voted out, and Tom replies, "No no no no, don't blame yourself." So, Shehnaaz says, "Bhai ne bhi mainu yehi kahyasi (my borther also told me the same)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Well, both the videos are very well edited, but fans of Shehnaaz are very happy to see her share screen space with Lucifer. A fan commented, “Shehnaaz chaaa gyi Aap chaaa gyi Aap.” Another fan wrote, “Some cheap bb clowns mocked her for not knowing English. Now she is promoting Hollywood series of Netflix in her own Punjabi andaz. "Jo dusro ke isharon par na chal kar sabko khud ke isharo pe nachaye woh #ShehnaazGill hai " The Next Big Thing JUST QUEEN THINGS #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021.”

Netflix has also roped in and for Playback 2021 campaign. Check out their videos below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)