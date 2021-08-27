Supermodel-turned-actor will soon be making his debut as a producer with the upcoming film Helmet. It is a satirical comedy film that talks about condom use and explores the area of people who hesitate or are shy to buy condoms from stores because of what society might perceive about them. The movie also carries a sweet social message about the taboo in India. Dino says if the subject of the movie makes people talking about condom then it will be victory of the team. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Money Heist season 5's new characters, Stand Up Shorts trailer is a laugh riot and more

"We are telling a funny story about a common man's problem. Talking about condoms is a taboo in India and the reason why we are the second largest population in the world. If one thinks of a condom then the next thought is sex and not the other side of it which is a birth control device. Also, we are not trying to push any message, but it'll be great if we can get people to talk about condoms and normalise the topic. After watching Helmet, even if people start talking about condoms without feeling shy then it will be a victory for us," Dino told us.

The trailer of the film was released last week and it has managed to strike the chord with the audience. Rohan Shankar (Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame) has written the screenplay-dialogues for the film. Directed by debutant Satram Ramani, Helmet features Pranutan Bahl, Aparshakti Khurana, , Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. It releases on September 3 on ZEE5.