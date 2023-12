One of the awaited Korean dramas of 2023 is Gyeongseong Creature. It is coming on December 22, 2023. Park Seo-joon is teaming up with leading K-drama actress Han So-hee for the show along with Squid Game hunk Wi Ha-Joon. The third will be caught in a complex tale of power and evil in a period drama when Korea was a colony of Japan. Park Seo-joon's last release Dream on Netflix did not strike a chord with global audiences. The handsome Korean actor is one who does multiple projects. Gyeongseong Creature seems him in an avatar which is loved by fans, which is of a charismatic, suave and powerful person. The show's trailer got a good response as well. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - From Vincenzo's Song Joong-Ki to Itaewon Class' Park Seo Joon; these handsome actors on Netflix K-Dramas will make you swoon

Park Seo-joon shares his birthday pics with fans

As we know, Park Seo-joon turned a year older on December 16. The hunk got gifts and wishes from his fan base, which is spread all over the globe. We can see that he got a lot of cake and desserts on his special day. The hunk has posted some really goofy and adorable pics from the celebrations.

Park Seo-joon made interesting revelations

Park Seo-joon has done some interviews as part of promotions for Gyeongseong Creature. He spoke about how he did not have to audition. It seems he was selected on first sight as a talent manager saw the star quality in him. He also said that some advised him to undergone surgery to match the perfect Korean beauty standards. However, he did not pay heed to such advice. The handsome actor plays the role of Jang Tae-sang in Gyeongseong Creature. He is a youngster who along with a group that to fight a supreme evil.