Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular and influential actresses in India. As she celebrates her birthday today, here’s looking back at her Top 10 movies with the highest IMDb rating that showcase her talent and versatility as an actress. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about rumours of getting married to a tree, being asked if she was cursed

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999): IMDb rating of 7.4. Available on Amazon Prime Video

The movie is a love triangle between Nandini, Sameer, and Vanraj. Nandini has to choose between Sameer, the man who taught her to fall in love, and Vanraj, the man from whom she learned how to abide by promises of love. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got irked over THIS question about Abhishek Bachchan [Watch video]

Devdas (2002): IMDb rating of 7.5. Available on Netflix

The movie is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name and tells the story of Devdas Mukherjee’s life spiralling out of control after his wealthy family prohibits him from marrying the woman he loves. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strongly reacted to rumours of her second pregnancy due to weight gain, ‘I have lived the real life...'

Trending Now

Jodhaa Akbar (2008): IMDb rating of 7.5. Available on Netflix

The movie is a sixteenth-century love story about a marriage of alliance that gave birth to true love between a great Mughal emperor, Akbar, and a Rajput princess, Jodha.

Iruvar (1997): IMDb rating of 8.4. Available on Amazon Prime Video

The movie is a political drama that tells the story of two friends who rise to great heights in cinema and politics respectively but develop a rift between them when both become contenders for the top political post in the state.

Guru (2007): IMDb rating of 7.7. Available on Amazon Prime Video

The movie is loosely based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani and tells the story of Gurukant Desai, who arrives in Bombay in 1958 and rises from its streets to become the biggest tycoon in Indian history.

Guzaarish (2010): IMDb rating of 7.4. Available on Netflix

The movie is a drama that tells the story of Ethan, a magician rendered paralyzed in an accident, who sets off a furor when he makes a petition to the court to end his own life.

Raincoat (2004): IMDb rating of 7.7. Available on Airtel Xtreme

The movie is a romantic drama that tells the story of Manu, who was from a village in the backwoods and wanted to see his lost love Neeru just once.

Mohabbatein (2000): IMDb rating of 7.1. Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

The movie is a musical romantic drama that tells the story of Narayan Shankar, who forbids students from falling in love with each other but eventually falls in love himself.

Dhoom 2 (2006): IMDb rating of 6.5. Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

The movie is an action thriller that tells the story of Jai Dixit, who teams up with Ali Akbar Fateh Khan to catch Mr A., a thief whose passion is stealing valuable artifacts.

Robot (2010): IMDb rating of 7.1. Available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix with English subtitles

The movie is a science fiction action film that tells the story of Dr Vasi, who creates an android robot named Chitti to help him with his research but things take an unexpected turn when Chitti develops feelings for Dr Vasi’s girlfriend.