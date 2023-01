Netflix is all geared up for a fantastic cinematic year ahead. The streaming giant yesterday shared a slate of movies releasing in 2023. Netflix has teased a video for what its subscribers can look forward to in the year. The video uploaded on the official Instagram handle of the channel comprises snippets of all upcoming movies. The list includes Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone, Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, Rebel Moon, Damsel, You People, Your Place or Mine, and more. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor hilariously mocked over his ‘Jab main jawaan tha’ comment; netizens say, 'he is gracefully accepting his age'

Netflix shared a sneak peek of its major original releases scheduled for the year. The streaming giant announced the release dates ending audiences' curiosity. Heart of Stone starring and alongside marks her Hollywood debut. After a successful career in Bollywood, she is all set to put the international stage on fire.

Highly awaited Heart of Stone will premiere on Netflix this year. Among other major releases of the streaming giant, the film will release on August 11, 2023. Heart of Stone is a spy action thriller helmed by Tom Harper. Excited Alia shared the video on her social media account asking her fans to ready for Film-tastic year ahead giving a sneak peek into Netflix's upcoming films and shows.

Check out the release dates of Netflix's biggest original films premiering in 2023.