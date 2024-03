Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was recently admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for an angioplasty procedure. The 81-year-old legend reportedly underwent treatment for a clot in his leg. Known for his robust health and active lifestyle, Mr. Bachchan's hospitalization came as a surprise to many. As we all pray for his better health, here's looking as some of his best works that you can now watch on OTT. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan puts up a post making fans curious, amidst reports of his hospitalisation and angioplasty

1. Pink (2016) - A legal thriller that addresses themes of sexual violence and consent. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

2. Badla (2019) - A gripping thriller featuring Bachchan as a lawyer uncovering the truth. Streaming on Netflix.

3. Agneepath (1990) - Bachchan's portrayal of Vijay Dinanath Chavan earned him a National Film Award. Watch it on Netflix.

4. Chupke Chupke (1975) - A comedy classic where Bachchan stars alongside Dharmendra. Available on various OTT platforms.

5. Sarkar (2005) - A political drama inspired by 'The Godfather'. Available on OTT platforms.

6. Gulabo Sitabo (2020) - A quirky dramedy with Bachchan playing a miser landlord. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Silsila (1981) - A romantic drama that's a testament to Bachchan's versatility. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Sholay (1975) - The iconic action-adventure film that's a must-watch. Available on OTT platforms.

9. Namak Halaal (1982) - A comedy where Bachchan's performance is particularly memorable. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) - A family drama featuring an ensemble cast including Bachchan. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Amitabh Bachchan's health has been a topic of concern for his fans worldwide. Despite facing several health issues in the past, he has always bounced back with resilience. His recent hospital visit reminds us of the fragility of health and the importance of medical care. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the big screen soon.