Animal official OTT release date and platform: Netflix is set to bring a thrilling treat to entertainment audiences around the world this Republic Day with the exclusive streaming of the blockbuster film Animal. Starring the talented ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, this action drama promises to captivate viewers with its gripping storyline and powerful performances.

Also Read - Animal on OTT: Triptii Dimri opens up the film's success, 'I feel that I got lucky'

All you need to know about Animal movie

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the mastermind behind the critically acclaimed film Kabir Singh, Animal delves into the complexities of modern-day relationships, focusing on the intricate dynamics between a father and son. With its compelling narrative and intense emotions, the film is set to strike a chord with audiences of all ages. What sets Animal apart is its multilingual release. In addition to Hindi, the film will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring that audiences across India can enjoy this cinematic masterpiece in their preferred language.

Watch this video of Animal here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Animal on OTT: Ranbir starrer all set for release

The cast of Animal is ecstatic about the film's global release on Netflix. Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most sought-after actors, expressed his joy and gratitude, saying, "We are absolutely overjoyed by the response Animal received in theaters, and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special!"

Watch this video of Animal star Bobby Deol here:

The producers of Animal, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, are equally thrilled about the film's digital release. They believe that Netflix's extensive reach will enable the film to reach a wider audience and leave a lasting impact on viewers.

Mark your calendars, as Animal is all set to premiere on Netflix on 26th January, coinciding with India's Republic Day 2024. This release date ensures that audiences can enjoy the film during the long weekend, making it the perfect time for a movie marathon. So, get ready for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as Animal roars onto your screens this Republic Day.