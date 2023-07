Annu Kapoor, who has been in the industry for decades now, has come out and has been bashing the OTT platforms for promoting nudity only and blatantly asking, 'OTT Ki Aukaat Kya;, Annu Kapoor, who has been in the industry for decades now, has come out and has been bashing the OTT platforms for promoting nudity only and blatantly asking, "OTT Ki Aukaat Kya Hai." Well, earlier it was Salman Khan who spoke about having adult content on OTT platforms and how it is bad for the young generation and how the makers should stop doing this and be wise when it comes to showing content, especially on OTT platforms.

And now veteran actor Annu Kapoor is slamming OTT for its adult content in an exclusive interview with India.com. Annu Kapoor said," OTT filmmaking se juda ek platform hai. Usmei aap thoda zyda khulgye hain or jaise hi aap kapdhe kholna shuru krte hai waise dekhne walo ki taadad badh jati hai". Further adding, the actor said," OTT choti jagah nhi hai. Ye OTT banane wale jo haina, yeh jo apke badhe badhe players hai inke paas itna paisa hai. Pata nhi public ka paisa hai ya kahan se paise agya hai".

Annu Kapoor lashed out at the big fish of the OTT platforms and said that in the name of freedom they are serving dirt to the audience: " Yeh jo Netflix, Amazon hai... Inke upar bhi ankush nhi rkha jayega to arajakta fail jayegi, chaos ho jaiga. Freedom of expression ke nam par sirf gandagi parosna jante hai."

Annu Kapoor urged the viewers to take a stand against the content that they are being served. He said," Aapko samaaj toh aisa banana padhega ki samaj ka individual decide kare mujhe yeh dekhna ya kuch or... Jis din aapne samaj bana liya ki mujhe nagnata (nudity) nhi dekhni hai, gandi chize nhi sunni hai, kisi ki majal hai yeh OTT, inki aukat kya hai, inki koi aukat nhi hai, do kodhi ki aukat hai." Do you agree with Annu Kapoor? Fun fact is that the actor worked ina web series named Paurashpur along wit Sherlyn Chopra that is aired on Alt Balaji.