’s TV show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts. Now, the makers are all set for a prequel to the show titled Anupama Namaste America. It will be a web series and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 25th April 2022. The makers have been sharing small promos of the series, and recently, a new promo of Anupama Namaste America was released. Star Plus took to Instagram to share the promo and wrote, “Cannot wait to see this epic duo on screen! Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25.” Also Read - KGF 2: Yash starrer SMASHES Baahubali 2 box office records in Hindi and key overseas markets – view full list of milestones

In the promo, Anupama and Moti Baa ( ) are in a market, and man comes and tells the latter, “Suna hai Anupama America jaane wali hai, dance sikhane, karne. Achcha lagta hai kya, achche ghar ki bahu aise dance vance kare?” To this Moti Baa replies, “Are re, dhyan se Bakul Bhai, gir gayi na aapki soch, ho sake toh utha lijiye.” Also Read - BTS: Did Jungkook IGNORE Taehyung? ARMY clears Taebear's misunderstanding in the most adorable way

Well, Moti Baa’s replying is being loved by one and all. A netizen commented, “M sure Moti Baa mst have kept Leela baa on her toes.... no wonders Leela disliked her so much .” Another Instagram wrote, “Outstanding performance.” One more netizen commented, “Moti Baa (fire emoji).” Also Read - Akshay Kumar controversies: From pan masala brand ad to unzipping in public – 6 times Khiladi hit headlines for the wrong reasons

We are sure fans of the show Anupamaa are excited for Anupama Namaste America. While Rupali Ganguly, , Alpana Buch, and Arvind Vaidya will be reprising their roles in the web series, Sarita Joshi and Puja Banerjee are the new addition to the cast.

Sarita Joshi is a veteran actress, and recently Rupali spoke about her experience of sharing screen space with her. She told IANS, “Saritaji has been a legend in theatre and it’s truly a blessing to have an opportunity to work with her in full swing. I have previously worked with her in a show. She inspires me and I admire her work. I am thrilled to show our viewers the amazing chemistry between mine and Sarita Ji’s character. Her character Moti Baa plays a pivotal role in forming Anupamaa’s early life as an aspiring dancer and I hope viewers like our jodi and scenes together.”