Anupamaa Namaste America episode 1 review: Yesterday, the first episode of , , Puja Banerjee starrer web series was dropped on Disney Plus Hotstar. And fans are going gaga over Rupali Ganguly's performance as young Anupamaa. The mini-series deals with an incident in Anupamaa's life which changed her completely. It is about Anu's dream of going to America. In the first episode of Anupamaa Namaste America, we saw Anu coming across a pamphlet about America. However, she is too busy to focus on herself, like the previous Anu.

Later, an opportunity presents via Vanraj, aka Sudhanshu Pandey, to go to a party. However, Vanraj manipulates her. There have been some mushy moments between Vanraj and Anupamaa as well. The scene where she blushes on seeing Vanraj's muscles, for example. Fans are in love with the young, lively and chirpy Anupamaa. Fans are also loving the savage Moti Baa who fittingly gives it back to Baa aka Alpana Buch when she tries to dominate Anupamaa in the house. Check out the tweets here:

The way @TheRupali Ma'am potrays Anupama is unbelievable??

Chahe aaj ki strong #Anupama ho ya #NamasteAmerica ki bholi si Anupama....It feels like she is so natural in expressing those emotion??... Just wow??#AnupamaaNamasteAmerica #Anupamaa — Annie (@itsAnny28) April 25, 2022

Moti Baa & Anu's Bond is Soo damnnn pure and cutest ???

Already been my favourite with just one episode❤️❤️❤️ The way moti baa supports anu & being Soo savage with leela shah has my heart ??? @TheRupali#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #AnupamaaNamasteAmerica pic.twitter.com/hTWaiwwoFg — CreationsNida?(LadkeWale?❤️) (@ManitianF) April 25, 2022

The Bubbly, innocent,full of life and wants to give love to all vibe of This ANUPAMA ✨? @TheRupali slayed this side of ANU Soo Adorablely ❤️? #Anupamaa #AnupamaaNamasteAmerica #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/PovlMNUZN3 — CreationsNida?(LadkeWale?❤️) (@ManitianF) April 25, 2022

You just can't resist to fall in love with Rupali Ganguly all over again in the prequel???❤ She's just glowing and glowing throughout the episode ✨?❤@TheRupali Pics taken from hstg?#Anupamaa#AnupamaaNamasteAmerica pic.twitter.com/YEuXmKHXlF — Komal (@Komal_A05) April 25, 2022

I now know why Anuj couldn't forget Anu ?♥️ Just look at her man,so damn cute and beautiful ?♥️ Anuj i dont blame you ??#AnupamaaNamasteAmerica #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/R3S5VLKSVm — Poo ? (@DeewaniLadki01) April 24, 2022

Moti Baa: “Leela, tu jab bahu bani, toh sabse achi saas mili, aur jab saas bani toh, sabse achi bahu” SHE IS SAVAGE ?❤️#Anupamaa | #RupaliGanguly |#AnupamaaNamasteAmerica ✨ pic.twitter.com/MRqVy3OOQA — Khushboo ♡ (@nushwhoosh) April 24, 2022

#SavitaJoshi ji adds her own charm, which she is popular for, to the story. ✨️#RupaliGanguly ji to hain hi amazing. ?#AnupamaaNamasteAmerica — Vanraj Shah ? (@ParodyVanraj) April 24, 2022

In the last episode, we saw Vanraj leaving for the party without Anupamaa. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa Namaste America, we will see Anu surprising Vanraj at the party. She will dance her heart out and it will be dedicated to Vanraj. A woman at the party will ask Anu to come to America with her. Vanraj will be in a shock. Anupamaa, on the other hand, takes out her passport. She is excited to go to America. On the other hand, Vanraj ponders over the situation. He thinks he never thought the passport would actually come in use. Vanraj had got the passport made for the company's holiday allowances.

Elsewhere, we also get a glimpse of Puja Banerjee. She plays Rittika and is seen confessing her love to Vanraj in a message.