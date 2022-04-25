Anupamaa Namaste America episode 1 review: Yesterday, the first episode of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Puja Banerjee starrer web series was dropped on Disney Plus Hotstar. And fans are going gaga over Rupali Ganguly's performance as young Anupamaa. The mini-series deals with an incident in Anupamaa's life which changed her completely. It is about Anu's dream of going to America. In the first episode of Anupamaa Namaste America, we saw Anu coming across a pamphlet about America. However, she is too busy to focus on herself, like the previous Anu. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 11: Yash starrer crosses Rs 800 crore; beats 2.0 to claim this spot among highest grossing Indian movies
Later, an opportunity presents via Vanraj, aka Sudhanshu Pandey, to go to a party. However, Vanraj manipulates her. There have been some mushy moments between Vanraj and Anupamaa as well. The scene where she blushes on seeing Vanraj's muscles, for example. Fans are in love with the young, lively and chirpy Anupamaa. Fans are also loving the savage Moti Baa who fittingly gives it back to Baa aka Alpana Buch when she tries to dominate Anupamaa in the house. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Mouni Roy steps out with hubby Suraj Nambiar for a date night; gets BRUTALLY trolled for her no-makeup look – watch
In the last episode, we saw Vanraj leaving for the party without Anupamaa. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa Namaste America, we will see Anu surprising Vanraj at the party. She will dance her heart out and it will be dedicated to Vanraj. A woman at the party will ask Anu to come to America with her. Vanraj will be in a shock. Anupamaa, on the other hand, takes out her passport. She is excited to go to America. On the other hand, Vanraj ponders over the situation. He thinks he never thought the passport would actually come in use. Vanraj had got the passport made for the company's holiday allowances. Also Read - Loved Ananya Panday's mini dress with sweetheart neckline? Its cost will make you more happy
Elsewhere, we also get a glimpse of Puja Banerjee. She plays Rittika and is seen confessing her love to Vanraj in a message.
