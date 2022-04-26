Anupama Namaste America: Sudhanshu Pandey reveals storyline of Vanraj-Rittika aka Puja Banerjee

Anupama Namaste America starring , , Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and others started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from 25th April onwards. The show is getting a favourable response from the audience. And now, Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey opened up about working on the show with Puja Banerjee. The actress plays Vanraj's love interest Rittika in Anupama Namaste America. Recently, the actor also revealed that will be a storyline between Vanraj and Rittika. In an interview, Sudhanshu spoke briefly about it. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna: Real age of Anupamaa star cast will leave you shocked

Puja and Sudhanshu are friends already. He said that he felt good on working with an old friend. Sudhanshu revealed that his and Puja's friendship goes a long way. He praised her acting chops and called her acting in Anupama Namaste America 'phenomenal'. Sudhanshu had previously revealed what the story would be about for Anupama, aka Rupali Ganguly, in the show. And now, he has opened up on the other plot of Anupama Namaste America. He shared that a part of the series will also showcase Rittika and Vanraj's relationship. They used to be college sweethearts but had to part ways. "The prequel series gives the nuances of Vanraaj and Ritika's college romance and how they parted their ways," Sudhanshu said.

The actor added that he loved essaying college romance with Puja in the show. "Both me and Puja enjoyed essaying a 25-year-old again and going back to the days of college romance. As they say, when you are in love, everything around you becomes beautiful. So, it was great to feel that college love and break up again." Sudhanshu now hopes that the audience likes the on-screen chemistry between Vanraaj and Ritika. It sure is going to bring more twists to this prequel tale.

Meanwhile, Sarita Joshi's character Badi Baa/ Moti Baa is winning hearts!