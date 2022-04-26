Anupama Namaste America: Sudhanshu Pandey reveals storyline of Vanraj-Rittika aka Puja Banerjee

Anupama Namaste America: Sudhanshu Pandey revealed the storyline between Vanraj and Rittika aka Puja Banerjee in the Disney Plus Hotstar show. Sudhanshu added that he loved played college sweethearts with Puja Banerjee who has ben his friend for a long time.