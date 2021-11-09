Get ready to embark on a journey packed with thrill and mystery, that's bound to get your heart racing. One of the queens of 90s Bollywood, Raveena Tandon, is all set to make her entry into the streaming world as a tough pahadi cop, Kasturi Dogra, in Aranyak, Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller. Aranyak, which translates to a forest or a dweller of the forest, brings to you a dark and gritty tale from the midst of an eerie jungle and a mysterious town that has the potential to leave you hooked. The web series promises take you on a ride that touches folklore, murder and a plethora of unanswered questions. Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Entertainment, Aranyak sees as the showrunner and is directed by Vinay Waikul. The teaser gives a sneak peek of the whodunnit that brings together a stellar cast, including , Parambrata Chatterjee, , , Zakir Hussain and amongst others. Aranyak is set to release on 10th December 2021 on Netflix. Watch the aranyak teaser above... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Mirzapur 3 to go on floors, Andaz Apna Apna set for a reunion, Nora Fatehi's injury on the sets of Bhuj and more