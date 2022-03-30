Arranged: Rithvik Dhanjani reveals if he did ever opt for an arranged marriage? [Exclusive]

TV hunk Rithvik Dhanjani is getting praise for his work on the Amazon Mini show, Arranged. The show is about two people who meet prospective partners through an arranged marriage set up. Rithvik Dhanjani plays the role of Tarun. When BollywoodLife asked him if he believed in the concept of arranged marriage, he said, "I do believe in the idea. It is not something out of the box. But I would not prefer it for sure. Honestly speaking, I have seen it work. Our parents are the greatest examples of all times. The problem lies with human beings and their communication. Whether it is an arranged or love marriage, the idea is to be honest with one another. Both should know what they expect from one another." Also Read - Beast Trailer Update: Here's when the much-awaited glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer will be OUT

He has shared screen space with Tridha Choudhary on the show. He said, "She is a great performer. Both of us are extroverts. We did not take any time to gel well together." Of late, we have seen films and series that explore the complexities of modern relationships like Gehraiyaan. Talking about if such projects were aimed to bring about a change in mindsets, Rithvik Dhanjani said, "Absolutely, that is the idea. We have to make an attempt to change the mindset of people. If we cannot do it through films or other artistic endeavours, we won't do it ever. It is time to let people see the truth of relationships. If people can understand the reality of it, and be a bit better as human beings, it is a job well done."

When we asked him if he did do Bigg Boss 16 if he was offered the project, he promptly said, "No, never! Iske Aage Sawaal Mat Poochna."