Aryan Khan is stepping into the film industry as a director. A lot of people thought, just like his father and sister, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, Aryan too, will step into the industry with an acting job. But Aryan is more interesting in the behind-the-scenes. He is gearing up for his directorial debut with a web series called Stardom. And even before anything more of it could come out, many OTT giants have offered Aryan a whopping amount for the streaming platform. The said amount is about Rs 120 crores!

Aryan Khan offered Rs 120 crore deal for Stardom?

Aryan Khan directed web series Stardom has got a huge offer of Rs 120 crores even before completion. You read that right. However, Aryan has not yet sold the web series rights to any OTT platform yet. Yes, you read that right. Aryan has taken a call that he will not sell his product until it is completed. Well, that's really righteous and speaks of Aryan's integrity. However, there are loads of buyers in the OTT space who want to claim Aryan's debut work. A source tells an entertainment news portal that the filmmakers are signing up for the future seasons even before season 1 is complete but Aryan has maintained his mum. He won't sell until everything is ready, post-production, editing and all, reveals a source close to the Khan family tells TimesNow.

Aryan Khan's Stardom

It was in December 2022 that Aryan Khan announced that he had penned the script for Stardom. He shared a picture of a completed script. Red Chillies Entertainment is going to produce it. He captioned the post saying that he had wrapped up writing and couldn't wait to say action. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Pooja Dadlani amongst others showered him with their support and love.

Check out Aryan Khan's post on his project here:

Updates on Aryan Khan's Stardom

A couple of months ago, there were reports claiming that Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh are going to make cameos in Stardom. There is no confirmation, however, on the same. But, if it is true, then it will be a big moment for SRK and his fans.

